Search

Round of applause for Josie

Resident Josie Allman, centre, tried on some rugby headgear and is pictured with fellow residents Paul Harvey and Bunny Storrar, activities organiser Emily Hudson, Ron Migliorini and home manager Clare Gibson

Resident Josie Allman, centre, tried on some rugby headgear and is pictured with fellow residents Paul Harvey and Bunny Storrar, activities organiser Emily Hudson, Ron Migliorini and home manager Clare Gibson

Costa Coffee to open in Albert Road this month

0
Have your say

A 91-year-old care home resident has been reacquainted with the sports club she worked in half a century ago.

Josie Allman, who lives at Colten Care’s Wellington Grange care home in Chichester, received a surprise round of applause during a matchday lunch visit at Chichester Rugby Football Club.

She was among four residents of the home who were at the Oaklands Pavilion after a series of improvements were put in for wheelchair users.

Josie, who worked behind the bar in the late 1960s, said: ‘It was really interesting going back after 50 years. It’s much bigger than it was before, but it has the same atmosphere, light and happy. I remember everyone enjoying themselves just as they do there now. It’s a very sociable place to be.

‘I had a lovely day and really enjoyed it. It’s sad to think my friendship group from 50 years ago are no longer with us, but I felt at home again.’

Back to the top of the page