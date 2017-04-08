Round of applause for Josie

A 91-year-old care home resident has been reacquainted with the sports club she worked in half a century ago.

Josie Allman, who lives at Colten Care’s Wellington Grange care home in Chichester, received a surprise round of applause during a matchday lunch visit at Chichester Rugby Football Club.

She was among four residents of the home who were at the Oaklands Pavilion after a series of improvements were put in for wheelchair users.

Josie, who worked behind the bar in the late 1960s, said: ‘It was really interesting going back after 50 years. It’s much bigger than it was before, but it has the same atmosphere, light and happy. I remember everyone enjoying themselves just as they do there now. It’s a very sociable place to be.

‘I had a lovely day and really enjoyed it. It’s sad to think my friendship group from 50 years ago are no longer with us, but I felt at home again.’