Royal award for computing firm’s international trade

A COMPUTER firm has been presented with a top royal accolade – the Queen’s Award for Enterprise by the Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire.

Captec announced in April that it was chosen as a winner in the enterprise category for its international trade and development.

The award is the UK’s highest for business, and recognises outstanding international trade results, a positive impact upon society and strong business relations.

Last week a reception was held at Captec’s Fareham headquarters, including a company tour, award giving and a celebratory champagne lunch for visitors and staff.

Presenting the award on behalf of Her Majesty last week, the Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire Nigel Atkinson congratulated Captec managing director professor Max Toti and the company for its growth since inception in 1985. He reserved special praise for Captec’s ability to engineer specialist computers that operate reliably in the most challenging environments.

The Lord-Lieutenant paid tribute to the other 48 south east winners, stating he hoped the successes had inspired other businesses in the region to enter the Queen’s Awards.

During the presentation, the Citation and Grant of Appointment were read out to attendees by the Deputy-Lieutenant, Andrew Kent, before being formally presented.

Closing proceedings, Mayor of Fareham, Cllr Connie Hockley, said she was honoured to have been invited to the ceremony by Captec and was very impressed by the company’s capabilities.

Cllr Hockley congratulated Captec on what she described as a justified award.

Prof Toti said: ‘We are honoured and delighted to have won this prestigious award.

‘This has inspired us to strive to win the two other Queen’s award categories.’