Rugby star’s girls academy helped by local sponsors

AN international rugby star has thanked a business for its support.

England and Harlequins player Rachael Burford extended her gratitude to Havant-based Volvo dealer, Cambridge Garage, for sponsoring her pioneering rugby academy for a second year.

The Burford Academy will be sponsored by the dealership, on Bedhampton Road, and is aimed at females of all ages.

As well as sponsoring the academy Cambridge Garage will also provide Rachael with a V60, Volvo’s sporty estate car.

The car will help Rachael travel to the Burford Academy camps across the south coast.

Rachael said: ‘The continued sponsorship from Cambridge Garage Volvo has been fantastic news for the academy and will again provide invaluable support as we host more camps throughout the year.’

‘The Burford Academy offers opportunities for young female players to develop both their personal and rugby skills and ultimately we want to encourage them to have fun, be confident and to always try their best,’

Rachael showed an interest in rugby from a very young age and has been a keen player all of her life, with more than 60 caps.

The rugby player recently competed in the Red Roses’ three-Test tour against Australia, Canada and the Black Ferns and has just returned from New Zealand.

Rachael continued: ‘With the support of companies like Cambridge Garage, I’m able to now inspire young girls to also pursue a love for rugby.’

Victoria Stringer, managing director for Cambridge Garage said: ‘It’s been amazing to work with Rachael and her team to help to develop and nurture the talents of future female rugby players. Rachael puts a lot of time and dedication into each camp and supports the girls both on and off of the pitch.’