Rugby World Cup coach shares business insight

HUNDREDS of business owners from throughout the South congregated last month to hear words of wisdom from Sir Clive Woodward OBE.

The England Rugby World Cup winning coach and businessman spoke at the Business Leaders Lecture held at The Hilton at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Setpember 20.

Sir Clive shared his leadership skills and approach to a room full of eager business owners, focusing on how bringing many of his techniques off the pitch and into the boardroom can create high-performing teams. The former rugby star also advised that his success in the sporting world taught him that ‘great teams are made up of great individuals’.

The event was hosted by Rothmans Accountants.

Martin Osborne, Rothmans senior partner, said: ‘Sir Clive is an innovative leader and motivator, whose team-building skills and management methods transcend sport. His lecture inspired all of us to take on board what it takes to lead effective teams and develop our own potential by using his approach and techniques.’