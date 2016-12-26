Search

Runners raise £54m by taking part in race

editorial image
3
Have your say

CHARITY fundraisers taking part in Great Run events have raised almost £54m for good causes in 2016, it has been revealed.

Research by The Great Run Company shows that participants in the 23 Great Run events across the UK – including the Great South Run which took place in Southsea – have raised an estimated £53,945,246 for hundreds of charities over the past 12 months.

With more than 200,000 finishers across the events from Glasgow to Portsmouth, almost a third of participants were raising money for charity, with an average of around £300 raised per runner.

The amount was based on an estimate following post-event questionnaires across the events.

The figure is expected to be even higher in 2017 with the addition of two new marathons in Stirling and Birmingham, alongside a range of events in Aberdeen and the introduction of a half marathon in Manchester.

Mark Hollinshead, group chief executive, said: ‘Charity participants are the lifeblood of our events and we’re delighted to see such a magnificent amount of money raised for good causes in 2016.

‘It is heartening to see that there is so much goodwill among our running community.’

Back to the top of the page