Safety gear supplier teams up with Sunsail

MARINE safety equipment supplier Survitec Group has partnered with Sunsail UK, a yacht charter businesses in Port Solent.

Survitec Group will supply the entire Sunsail UK fleet with all of its safety equipment requirements including Crewsaver lifejackets and liferafts, PainsWessex pyrotechnics, and an array of rescue and safety equipment.

Simon Boulding, events director at Sunsail, said: ‘Being able to partner with the world’s leading marine safety equipment supplier is a really positive development.

‘We look forward to working closely with the team at Survitec in 2017 and beyond.’