Sailing charity in staff skipper appointment

OCEAN Youth Trust South has announced the appointment of a new staff skipper.

Peta Koczy, 23, has been recruited to work for the charity on the sail training vessel Prolific.

Peta will begin her role in November when the current staff skipper, Andy Viney, leaves the post after five years of service.

As a charity, Ocean Youth Trust helps vulnerable people and uses adventure in sailing as a personal development opportunity for young people aged 12-25.

Starting out as a cadet, Peta has worked in sail training for six years and worked her way up to first mate with the Ocean Youth Trust Scotland.

Peta joined Ocean Trust South as a sailing support officer in 2016, helping to bring Prolific into service for her first season.

Peta said: ‘I am very excited to be taking over as Prolific’s next staff skipper. I’ll be very proud to skipper such a beautiful vessel.

‘Prolific is a fantastic boat for working with young people.

‘I truly believe that sail training is a brilliant way of helping disadvantaged and vulnerable individuals, as well as offering an amazing experience to young people from all backgrounds.’