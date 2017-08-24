Sainsbury’s workers set to receive a pay rise

SUPERMARKET giant Sainsbury’s is set to provide its staff members with a 4.4 per cent pay rise this month.

Around 135,000 employees are preparing to receive the increase, which will take their basic wage rate to £8 an hour.

The announcement follows news that Sainsbury’s is set to cut more than 1,000 jobs at its head office as part of an efficiency drive.

Mike Coupe, chief executive of Sainsbury’s, which has stores in the centre of Portsmouth, Farlington, Fareham and Waterlooville, said: ‘We’re pleased to announce a 4.4 per cent pay increase for colleagues working in Sainsbury’s stores across the country.

‘This is the third successive year that we have awarded store colleagues a pay rise of four per cent or more and recognises their hard work and dedication.

‘We know what a difference this makes to our customers and we’re committed to rewarding them well for the great service they provide.’

It has also been revealed that Sainbury’s workers have also shared a bonus of around £78m this year.