Salon gets a new look after major overhaul

A FRESH look has brought new life to one of Portsmouth’s well-established hair salons – and the manager has big plans for the future.

Hair@ The Terrace, in Hampshire Terrace, Southsea, relaunched at the end of November, and since then the company has seen success, with business booming.

The salon underwent a complete overhaul, with new mirrors, chairs and flooring.

Manager Kirsty McLean said: ‘It has helped us to stand out on the high street.

‘We also have some new products that allow us to practise some additional hair extension techniques – these new techniques cut the time we spend doing the extensions from two hours to 45 minutes, so we are able to serve more customers during opening hours.’

Following the salon’s official reopening, Kirsty says the customer reactions have been positive.

She also believes the rebranding has given the salon a ‘fresh start’.

‘It honestly feels like a new lease of life,’ she said.

‘The salon has been here for 14 years and hasn’t really changed too much during that time.

‘It was due an overhaul, and now that it has happened, we want to make the most of every opportunity that comes our way.’

Looking ahead to the rest of the year, Kirsty said she is hoping to establish the business as one of Portsmouth’s leading hair salons.

She said: ‘We are looking to not only grow our business in the local area, but also put ourselves out there on a larger scale; for instance, there are a lot of competitions that we would like to enter.

‘We want to have an amazing year, but there’s certainly a lot of work to do for it.’