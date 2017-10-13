Salon gets Good Guide recognition

Have your say

A SALON in Southsea is celebrating after being awarded recognition by a prestigious guide.

David Antony Hairdressing has been deemed a Extensions Artist salon by The Good Salon Guide.

The guide aims to provide people with information on the best salons throughout the UK.

Salons that feature in the guide are visited regularly and assessed by top industry professionals to ensure that staff are highly trained and the best quality products are being used.

David Hyde, owner of David Antony Hairdressing, said: ‘Being a member of The Good Salon Guide shows we are a fantastic salon in every way.

‘It’s great not only for our clients, but for our team to know the salon has reached such high standards.

‘It makes us all very excited about the future of our salon.’