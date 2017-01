A SALON in Wickham has been awarded a five-star rating by an independent guide to standards in hairdressing.

Wispers Hair, in The Square, was recently awarded the rating, and named as a colour expert, by the Good Salon Guide, a national guide which is based in Portsmouth.

Salon owners Adrian and Tina O’Nion said they were proud.

‘We are delighted to have achieved independent recognition of this salon’s standards,’ said Adrian.