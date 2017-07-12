Salon shortlisted as one of the best in business

A Portsmouth salon has been shortlisted as one of the best in the business at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards.

Hair Ott is a finalist in the marketing award category at the industry event, hosted by the Hairdressers’ Journal International.

The ceremony has been running for 19 years and looks to celebrate the best salons in the country. The industry contributes an estimated £7bn to the British economy and employs more than 300,000 people.

Owner of Hair Ott Laura Ott said: ‘We love to shout about what we do at the salon and like to think we’ve got a marketing plan in place that’s in line with our voice and our aesthetic. It’s great to be recognised for that and know that our industry peers recognise what we’re doing as successful.’

Hair Ott hope to win the accolade at the ceremony in London on September 11.