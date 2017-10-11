Scalextric founder’s family invited to homes ceremony

THE FAMILY of the inventor of Scalextric will be the guests of honour at a race meet in Havant.

The event at Riders School, in Kingsclere Avenue, has been organised by Portsmouth City Council to celebrate the start of work on building 30 family houses and eight flats on council-owned land.

This affordable homes development next to the school will be named Fred Francis Close after the man who invented Scalextric and opened his factory 100 yards from the construction site, employing thousands of Leigh Park people to make the world-famous game.

Mr Francis’ widow and adult daughters will be at the ceremony next Monday at which children from the school who will race on local Scalextric Club tracks using a commemorative limited edition replica Ford Escort race car, with ‘Fred Francis Close - Havant’ emblazoned in gold letters on the roof.

All 100 of the limited edition cars were snapped up by collectors within hours of being released last weekend.

Race tracks and a replica Jaguar D-Type, donated by Scalextric for the event, will be on offer as prizes for the Havant school children on the day.

This year saw the release of The Story of Scalextric - a video funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and made by Millstream Productions of Emsworth - which features memories of former workers interlaced with archive images.