Scaling the heights

Have your say

An accountancy firm has completed the Three Peaks challenge in just 24 hours for charity.

A team of 30 employees from Menzies Chartered Accountants’ south east offices, including people from Whiteley raised more than £3,000 for the Menzies Charity Foundation.

The challenge included climbing the three highest peaks in the UK; Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Mt Snowdon in Wales.

Lisa Barnard, accounts trainee at Menzies LLP, and a member of the challenge team, said: ‘What an incredible experience! This was one of the hardest challenges I have come up against - I’m sure the team will agree – yet it was so rewarding.

‘I am extremely proud of the Menzies team for taking part and all in the name of some good causes.’

Challenge participants achieved 26 miles of walking, a driving distance of 480 miles and ascended an total of 3,000m.

The Menzies Charity Foundation helps individuals and organisations that do not have the profile or resources to attract regular fundraising and sponsorship.

Past beneficaries have included organisations such as Shout At Cancer and KIDS.