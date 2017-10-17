School enhances service with help from tech firm

Have your say

A HAMPSHIRE school has enlisted help from a digital agency to introduce a modern electronic reception system.

Miltoncross Academy in Portsmouth has been using the e-Reception Book created by MediaBase Direct.

The system acts a digital alternative to the traditional visitors’ book.

The team at Miltoncross wanted to create a streamlined signing-in process that enhanced visitor experience.

Business director at the academy Chris Purnell said: ‘I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend the system to other schools. It has been a real revelation to us and has transformed the way our reception operates.

‘With 1,000 students, 112 permanent staff, many other workers and dozens of visitors daily, our reception area is an exceptionally busy place.

‘All staff use the system to sign in and out so I know my staff list is always up to date and visitors are also monitored.’

MBD has offices in Segensworth and has been providing digital solutions for over 21 years.

Head of product Daniel Jain said: ‘Our e-Reception Book is indispensable for schools because it is vital such establishments know exactly who is in the building at any time.’