School friends pair up for joint venture at new site

TWO entrepreneurs have joined forces to form a new venture.

School friends and long-time collaborators Steve Barrett and James Wedge have set up the Central Business Hub Limited.

The duo have acquired Leydene House, a 12,300 sq ft office and industrial site in Waterberry Drive, Waterlooville with the help of Holloway Iliffe & Mitchell director, Stuart Mitchell.

The office will become the HQ for James’ firm, 2 Teck Ltd which combines air conditioning, electrical, mechanical and communications departments. Diamond Cut Refinishing Limited, owned jointly by the pair, will also relocate to Leydene House.