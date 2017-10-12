Search

School friends pair up for joint venture at new site

Stuart Mitchell with business partners James Wedge and Steve Barrett
Stuart Mitchell with business partners James Wedge and Steve Barrett
Barratt Homes apprentices with chief executive David Thomas and Anthony Dimmick

Apprenticeship scheme keen to tip gender scales

Apprentices are wanted

0
Have your say

TWO entrepreneurs have joined forces to form a new venture.

School friends and long-time collaborators Steve Barrett and James Wedge have set up the Central Business Hub Limited.

The duo have acquired Leydene House, a 12,300 sq ft office and industrial site in Waterberry Drive, Waterlooville with the help of Holloway Iliffe & Mitchell director, Stuart Mitchell.

The office will become the HQ for James’ firm, 2 Teck Ltd which combines air conditioning, electrical, mechanical and communications departments. Diamond Cut Refinishing Limited, owned jointly by the pair, will also relocate to Leydene House.