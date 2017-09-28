Scooter team in successful sell-out coffee morning

THE team at Solent Mobility Scooter is celebrating after raising £225 for charity.

The Lee-on-the-Solent firm held its annual coffee morning in support of Macmillan’s Biggest coffee morning on September 22 and soon ran out of cake.

The family-owned firm provided cakes, drinks and other treats for guests including the deputy mayor of Gosport, councillor Diane Furlong, councillors Piers Bateman and John Beavis and customers and passers-by.

Director Ben Watts said: ‘We do this every year and love the reaction we get from everyone that pops in and gets involved. The cakes were amazing, thanks to our staff and others who kindly donated to the sale.’