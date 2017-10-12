Seabed technology is a first

Have your say

A Portchester firm has completed the first ever seabed cable route survey supported by an unmanned service vehicle (USV).

ASV Global, a leader in autonomous marine technology, builds unmanned marine vehicles and wanted to assist in this new project.

The project was mobilized immediately following a 9,000km nautical charting survey by TerraSond, of which 4,750km (53 per cent) was executed by an ASV Global C-Worker 5 autonomous surface vehicle (ASV).

The survey route included various water depths and strong currents and faced difficult wind and sea conditions in the Bering Sea off Alaska.

Thomas Chance, ASV CEO, said: ‘This is a landmark achievement and we are pleased to be supporting TerraSond in this effort.’

The company supports commercial, scientific and military clients.