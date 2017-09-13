Search is now on for best in the business

As one of the biggest business events of the year, The News Business Excellence Awards aims to celebrate the successful businesses and professional individuals in our area.

The exciting event features companies from across the south coast, offering a platform for employees to let their hair down and toast another rewarding year.

Market Makers, winner of Large Business of the Year award at last year's big night. Picture: Keith Woodland

As well as awards, the evening includes a three-course meal and live entertainment.

Following the success of last year’s awards, which saw a record number of entries and sell-out dinner, the search has now begun for businesses that show growth, innovation and contribution to the community in 2017.

If you know that a colleague shone especially bright this year, if your team achieved a difficult target or if your start-up business had a successful debut, why not fill out a nomination form?

Judging will be undertaken by a panel representing the business community. They will choose winners of a variety of prestigious accolades, including a Customer Service Award, Apprentice of the Year, Business Personality/Achievement and Lifetime Achievement. Winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony held at the Guildhall in 2018.

Law firm Trethowans Solicitors are main sponsor, with category sponsors including Verisona Law, BAE Systems, University of Portsmouth Business School, Portsmouth City Council, Norse South East, Havant & South Downs College, Gemma Lighting Ltd and Hampshire Chamber of Commerce.

Full information, a full list of categories and an entry pack are now available to download at jpsouthevents.co.uk. For more information and details of category sponsorship opportunities, contact Liz Parker at liz.parker@jpress.co.uk