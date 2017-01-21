Service will be back to normal next week, says Southern

BELEAGUERED rail firm Southern has moved to clear up confusion about its service next week.

The company, which has seen several bouts of industrial action take place over the past few months in a row over the role of conductors, issued a statement to make it clear that the RMT has not called fresh strikes next week.

The RMT has a planned conductors’ strike on Monday, saying it has been ‘excluded’ from separate talks between Aslef and the company.

However Southern says it will be able to run more than 70 per cent of its trains – 10 per cent more of its normal timetable than it has been able to operate on previous conductor strike days.

A Southern spokesperson said: ‘We are happy to have formal talks with the RMT too when they’re ready to do so, and lines of communication with them are open.

‘In the meantime, to show good faith, we would ask them to follow Aslef’s lead and suspend their one-day conductors’ strike planned for next Monday.’

The RMT said its drivers are set to remain on strike on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. However, Southern said that out of its 1,000 drivers, just 12 are RMT union members and it plans to run a full service from Tuesday.