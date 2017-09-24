Ship repairer moves to port and creates jobs

A SHIP repair centre has opened at MMD Shipping Services Limited, based at Portsmouth International Port.

Independent ship repairer and marine engineering services provider Burgess Marine will use space at the dock when cargo ships are not using Flathouse Quay to unload produce.

The prime location enables Burgess Marine to service a wider range of larger vessels.

In a trial run last week, the team serviced Wightlink’s ‘St Cecilia’ vessel. The work was carried out and the ship was back in action within three days.

James Brewin, the general manager of Burgess Marine said: ‘Wightlink is one of our most important customers and to be able to support them alongside in such an immediate fashion has been fantastic. Whilst this is our first use of the site we see great potential and plenty of local opportunity moving forward.’

General manager at MMD, Steve Williams said: ‘This is an excellent use of an existing resource. It creates employment in Portsmouth while generating income for MMD, which is owned by Portsmouth City Council.’