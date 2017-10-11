Shipbuilders’ union labels BAE job cuts ‘a further blow’ to Portsmouth workers

THE decision to axe hundreds of jobs at BAE systems is a ‘further blow’ for the city’s shipyard workers, a union has said.

Following the announcement on Tuesday that 340 jobs in BAE’s maritime division are to be cut, GMB, the union for shipbuilders has called on MPs to do more and urged the government to reverse its shipbuilding strategy.

The union backed Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, for urging Theresa May to assist workers in the decision.

The cuts are part of BAE’s voluntary redundancy scheme with 1,915 jobs to be cut across the UK.

Ross Murdoch, GMB national officer and CSEU chair for shipbuilding said: ‘Once again, the hard working, highly-skilled shipyard workers in Portsmouth have received a further blow after the recent demise of the city’s 500-year-old shipbuilding industry.’

The prime minister addressed the job cuts during Prime Minister’s Questions after fears of the impact it will have on the industry.

She said: ‘This is obviously a very worrying time for workers at BAE Systems. I can reassure [people] that the Department for Work & Pensions will make sure they work with people and ensure they have all the support they need to look for new jobs.

‘But we will continue to promote our world-leading defence industry across the globe, so companies like BAE Systems can secure contracts for UK-made equipment.’