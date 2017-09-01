Ships dock after port plans to welcome more cruisers

TWO cruise ships docked at Portsmouth International Port yesterday morning after the port announced its plans to increase the number of cruise ships docking in the area.

The vessels, Hebridean Sky and Serenissima, were on turnaround calls after travelling from the Scilly Isles.

Hebridean Sky

Staff at the port assisted them in preparation for their new voyages. Hebridean Sky joined the Noble Caledonia fleet as one of its three flagships.

Mike Deegan, head of fleet operations at Noble Caledonia, said: ‘Dealing with this port could not be easier for us.’

‘There is no one size-fits-all solution there and managers are always willing to work with us in creating a unique product for our customers.’