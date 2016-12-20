Shop says thank you

A SHOP that specialises in mobility held a Christmas party to thank its customers.

The event took place at Solent Mobility, in High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent yesterday. Customers enjoyed mince pies, mulled wine and a free raffle with a chance to win a hamper of goodies.

Debbie Watts, director, said: ‘We had quite a few people in. It was really good. We had a spread, with mince pies and mulled wine, which went down very well.

‘We just wanted to say thank you to our customers and to show our appreciation to them for staying with us.’

Mayor of Gosport Lynn Hook was special guest at the occasion.

The raffle winner donated the hamper back to the shop to give to a good cause.