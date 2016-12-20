Shoppers thanked for £6,000 donation

SHOPPERS proved how generous they are after more than £6,000 was raised for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal in just 10 days.

Volunteers for the charity were based in Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth and throughout 10 days in November, shoppers donated more than £6,000 to the charity’s appeal.

Centre director, Rhoda Joseph, praised the generosity of the people of Portsmouth.

‘This is a quite remarkable total to raise in such a short space of time,’ said Rhoda.

‘We know how charitable our shoppers are but this is going above and beyond.

‘It’s an impressive amount of money that will make such a difference to the charity and in turn to those currently serving in the armed forces and veterans of past conflicts.

‘We understand the role that we play in the community and believe in supporting charities wherever possible. I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who donated. I’m overawed at the fact that more than £6,000 was raised and I’m looking forward to seeing how much we raise next year.’