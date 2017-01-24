Shopping centre gives three charities a hand

THREE charities have received funding from Arise – the charitable scheme founded by Gunwharf Quays.

The latest round of grants enabled Bicycle Recycling South, Portsmouth Autism Support Network and Southsea Greenhouse to buy new materials and establish new schemes.

Bicycle Recycling South, a social enterprise carrying out bike repairs and upcycling of pre-owned bikes, received £1,000 to help set up training courses for youth clubs in the city. The courses will start in February, creating new jobs and opportunities for vulnerable young people aged 13 to 19.

More than £900 was awarded to the Portsmouth Autism Support Network, an independent charity providing information and support to children and young people with autism. The funding will be used for the development of its Autinet Internet Café sessions, which provide safe access to the internet.

A further grant of £610 was presented to Southsea Greenhouse, so it can put in solar panels to power workshop activities such as sewing and computer skills.

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘2016 has seen some fantastic charities and community initiatives receive support from Arise. Along with our year-round funding, we were able to offer an extra £7,000 in funding in celebration of Gunwharf Quays’ 15th anniversary.

‘The funding has touched groups of people across Portsmouth. We encourage the next wave of applications to help more organisations provide essential support to the Portsmouth community.’

To apply go to gunwharf-quays.com/arise.