Shopping centre refurbishment plans thrown out by council

PLANS to refurbish a Gosport shopping centre have been dismissed.

At a Gosport Borough Council meeting this evening, plans submitted for the refurbishment of the Carisbrooke Centre in Carisbrooke Road, Peel Common, were criticised for a lack of affordable housing.

Proposals had suggested an extension to the Co-op store, the construction of 27 one-bedroom flats and a two-bedroom flat to replace the existing homes, and an increase in the number of parking spaces.

But councillors were unimpressed by the application, with Cllr Lynn Hook saying that affordable housing must be a consideration for all housing developments.

She said: ‘I find it difficult to support this application. The mix of housing is very important to me and to the council.’

Cllr Keith Farr said: ‘We need affordable housing, at the end of the day - so I cannot see how we could approve this proposal.’

Cllr Stephen Philpott claimed that the site also did not improve the environment and that the construction process could impact the businesses at the centre.

He said: ‘This application is proposing to remove the garages and this cannot be termed as a significant environmental improvement. The report also refers to a loss of open space, with two trees being removed to accommodate the houses and the rear gardens.

‘The shopping centre is currently vibrant and construction could be devastating to some of the businesses.’

The councillors voted unanimously against the proposals, before a vote to dismiss the application, led by Cllr Dennis Wright.

He said: ‘This proposal is contrary to borough council planning and we cannot allow for the lack of affordable housing.’