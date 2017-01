A CHARITY has joined up with a shop to hold a Mother’s Day shopping event.

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity is holding the fundraiser at Crabtree & Evelyn in Gunwharf Quays.

As well as an exclusive evening of shopping, there will be luxury goody bags, a raffle and complimentary treatments. Tickets are £10 and it is on March 23 between 7pm and 9pm.

All ticket and raffle sales will go towards Queen Alexandra Hospital. For tickets call (023) 9228 6000 extension 5927.