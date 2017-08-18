Shortage of apprentices ‘has to be recognised’

A workplace audit and contract solutions provider is encouraging construction firms in Portsmouth to support apprentices.

Hudson Contract wants Portsmouth businesses to address the skills shortage within the construction industry.

The company launched the Apprenticeship Sponsorship Scheme in 2011, offering 12 months’ financial support to employers to help them take on an apprentice.

Hudson Contract pays 50 per cent of each apprentice’s wages for their first year of training and so far the scheme has proved popular, helping more than 60 businesses and 90 apprentices.

Hudson Contract founder David Jackson said: ‘We are passionate about ensuring young people can begin a career in construction. We recognised a need to develop places for apprentices which is why we created our programme.’

‘The introduction of a national apprenticeship levy and training service is very welcome, but won’t be enough on its own. We would really like to see other companies in Portsmouth offer a sponsorship scheme like ours, which has proven to be successful.’