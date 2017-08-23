Search

Shortlist revealed for The News Retail and Leisure Awards 2017

Rae Bryden, manager at Joules in Gunwharf Quays, who was the Manager of the Year winner and was runner-up in the Fashion Store of the Year category at The News's Retail and Leisure Awards in 2016. Picture: Sarah Standing (170883-5016)
All the winners will be announced at The News’s Retail and Leisure Awards black tie dinner on Saturday, September 16 at the Guildhall in Portsmouth.

Reception drinks will be from 7.15pm with a call for dinner at 7.45pm. The meal will be followed by the awards ceremony, celebration music and dancing.

The evening will be hosted by Jez Clark from The Breeze radio station.

To purchase tickets online go to http://www.jpeventssouth.co.uk/events/retail-and-leisure-awards/ and click on tickets.

Email NewsRetailAndLeisureAwards@jpress.co.uk.