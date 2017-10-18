Significant growth in south

Have your say

DESPITE input costs increasing at their fastest rate since February, a report has revealed that business activity growth in the south east gained momentum in September.

The latest Lloyds Bank Regional Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for the south east registered 54.4 in September, up from 53.3 in the previous month.

In the PMI, a reading greater than 50.0 signifies growth in business activity.

The report is based on responses from manufacturers and service providers regarding the volume of goods and services produced throughout September compared to August.

The increase may come as a surprise as the region faced a sharp increase in average costs, which rose at the quickest rate since February and forced businesses to raise their prices for goods and services.