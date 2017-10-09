Slip road to close tonight

THE westbound A27 route turning to Emsworth will be closed for about nine hours tonight because of emergency roadworks, Highways England has said.
The work is planned for the exit slip road to the A259 from 9pm.
The lane will be reopened at 6am.
