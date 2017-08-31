Social firm departs gallery

Have your say

AFTER two years of partnership, Lily & Lime LD will no longer operate Aspex’s in-house cafe.

Social enterprise Lily & Lime has made the decision to focus on other ventures and step back from its post at the Gunwharf-based gallery.

Since joining Aspex in 2015, the business has opened two new sites in Portsmouth Central and Southsea Libraries.

Lily & Lime has also seen development in its programme for young people with learning disabilities. Director Anita Usai said:

‘We have had an amazing two years working with Aspex. We are looking forward to the next, exciting stage in our business development.’

Chairwoman of Aspex’s board of trustees, Drusilla Moody said: ‘We are delighted to have worked with Anita and her team in providing a quality experience to our visitors.’