Social housing group in law expert appointment

A law expert has been appointed as board member of the South West Women in Social Housing Group.

Christine Kessler-Robinson is a development and social housing specialist at law firm Blake Morgan.

In her new role, Christine joins 10 other members on the board along with members from WISH branches in various regions across the UK.

The WISH membership consists of women from the social housing sector, housing associations, local authorities, developers and more.

The team on the board ensure that WISH provide an engaging calendar of informative events for members and provide members opportunities to network with women at all stages of their careers, across various sectors.

Christine said: ‘WISH is currently working to develop a Careers Advice Programme for female school and college leavers, raising awareness of job opportunities within the social housing sector and working to address career progression for women by challenging stereotypes and encouraging successful behaviour.

‘It is initiatives like these that will make a real difference to new entrants to the sector and I look forward to playing a part in driving them forward.’