Solent Mobility prepares for charity coffee event

A MOBILITY firm in Lee-on-the-Solent is holding its annual coffee morning this Friday.

The team at Solent Mobility, located on the high street, is taking part in cancer charity Macmillan’s Biggest Coffee Morning event between 10am and 2pm on September 22.

The family-run business keeps the date a firm fixture in its business calendar as it is well-known for running community events.

Once again the staff will be hard at work baking a spread of cakes and treats for customers and passers-by.

Traditional teas and coffees will also be on offer as the team at Solent Mobility hopes to raise much-needed funds for charity.

The deputy mayor of Gosport Councillor Diane Furlong, will also be dropping into the showroom to show her support for the event.

Solent Mobility director Ben Watts said: ‘We do this event every year to support Macmillan and love the reaction we get from the public and everyone who pops into the showroom and gets involved.

‘The cakes are amazing, thanks to our staff and others who kindly donate to the sale in support of Macmillan.

‘So if you are in the area come in and join us for coffee, we’d love to see you.’