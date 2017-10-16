Solicitors dubbed ‘next generation of lawyers’

Have your say

A LAW firm has been added to the 2017 edition of a prestigious directory.

BL Claims Solicitors, which covers both Portsmouth and Southampton, announced it has been included in the Legal 500 directory.

The directory reviews the strengths of lawyers across the UK. It also makes recommendations based on client and peer reviews.

BL Claims has been listed in the top Tier 1 for personal injury (claimant) and clinical negligence (claimant) in the south east.

Solicitors James Wood, Julia Prior, Patricia Wakeford and Gemma Osgood were all recognised as being ‘next generation lawyers’.

The directory lists Daniel Scognamiglio as a leading individual and Eleanor Armstrong as a recommended lawyer.

David Healy, divisional director, said: ‘We are proud that the expertise of our teams has been recognised by the directory, particularly as the rankings are compiled partly from feedback from the clients we support.

‘I would like to congratulate all of those teams and individuals who have been recommended in this highly-regarded guide.’