South-based coach firm in national prize shortlist

A local coach company has been shortlisted for a top prize at a national industry award ceremony.

Lucketts Travel, based in Fareham, has been named as a finalist at the Route One awards.

It features in the Large Coach Operator of the Year category alongside other big name businesses of the motor industry.

Operators across the UK compete for an accolade at the awards each year.

The awards are hosted by Route One, a leading coach and bus industry trade magazine.

Lucketts has stated its joy at being nominated for the accolade.

Tony Lawman, managing director of the firm, said: ‘It’s an absolute honour to be short-listed for such a prestigious and sought-after award. ‘

‘Being recognised by our peers within the industry is testament to the hard work of the entire team and our excellence in everything from engineering to customer service.’

Lucketts has been based in the south for more than 90 years and has a fleet of 130 vehicles, which are operate in three brands across the region.

Lucketts will be vying for top spot at the event which is being held on October 4 in Birmingham.