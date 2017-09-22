South east accountants ‘optimistic’

Have your say

PROFESSIONALS in the south east are feeling optimistic about future earning and learning, a new report has revealed.

Pay levels for management accountants within the region are performing well against the profession across the UK.

According to an annual salary survey by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the south east is the third highest paid region for this profession, with chartered global management accountants earning an average of £66,000.

Paul Turner, UK associate director at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, said: ‘I remain optimistic that the transformation of business and finance functions will bring enormous opportunity for management accountants to show their value.

‘Key to success will be an investment in continuous professional development.’