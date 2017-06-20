South Parade Pier owners’ bid to serve late-night booze to be decided today

COUNCILLORS are set to make a decision over a licence for the historic South Parade Pier today.

Residents have packed out a meeting in Portsmouth Guildhall this morning to hear the decision from Portsmouth City Council’s sub-licensing committee.

The application from pier owners Tommy Ware Jnr and Tommy Ware Snr looks to be able to serve alcohol on the premises up to 2am and to hold entertainment events up until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

At the moment the pier does not have a licence.

A decision is expected this afternoon.