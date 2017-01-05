Southern plan to keep commuters moving during rail strike

SOUTHERN Rail has confirmed that none of its train services will run during next week’s three-day drivers’ strike.

But it is putting in place a number of alternative measures to try to help those commuters who have essential travel needs.

The train operator is organising 200 coaches/buses each day to provide road links for travel from nine Southern stations into nearby neighbouring train networks where they can connect into other train operators’ services.

Locally, buses will link Chichester and Havant.

Aslef, which represents train drivers, is leading the strikes in a row with Southern over the removal of guards without consultation.