Southsea curry house night raises £1,650 for Pompey in the Community

THE AKASH curry house in Southsea hosted more than 100 hungry patrons at a charity fundraising event.

People teamed up to raise money for Pompey in the Community, a charity linked to Portsmouth Football Club.

The team behind the Akash provided a two-course meal, a raffle, auction and Bollywood dancers performing. The event raised £1,650.

One of the organisers, Tash Stephens, said she was overwhelmed by the amount raised.

She said: ‘It was absolutely fantastic.

‘It was less stressful than I thought, but it is so good to see the community come together for such a great cause.

‘I’m not originally from Portsmouth, but when I came here I immediately felt included within the community.

‘Tonight was a prime example of people coming together.’

Restaurant owner Faz Ahmed thanked his visitors for their support.

He said: ‘Pompey in the Community does so much for people of all different ages living across our community.

‘I thank them for everything they do and am so appreciative of the generosity from people who attended this event.

‘We have worked with this charity for some time now and will definitely continue to support them.’

Faz’s brother Jaff expressed his delight with the events success.

Jaff said: ‘It’s great to be a part of an event like this and it is even better when the volunteers from the community come together to make it a success.’

Items sold at auction included a signed shirt from the PFC squad, a Sunday lunch for four, a personalised message from a club member and a curry course with Faz.

The Akash team wanted to thank Gary Barton, who has supported numerous events held by the family-owned business and contributed at least £500 on the night.

Fiona Bristow from PITC said: ‘If it wasn’t for the fundraising from the community we would not be able to do a lot of what we do.

‘We are affiliated with the football club, but have to raise all of our own money through grants and fundraising.

‘Thank you so much to all those involved.’

The Pompey shirt sold for £130, Sunday lunch for four sold for £50 and a jet washer sold for £60.

Faz’s Indian cooking course sold for £300, the personalised video message sold for £200, a mascot package at PFC sold for £100 and Junior blue football membership went for £30.