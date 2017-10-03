Southsea curry house to host big Pompey charity evening

A FAMILY-run restaurant in Southsea is holding a charity curry night to raise money for Pompey in the Community.

The Akash in Southsea will stage the event on October 18 from 7pm to 11pm, providing a two-course meal, live music and the chance to have your photo taken with Pompey’s League Two trophy.

Pompey in the Community runs a variety of programmes in the area, encouraging people of all ages to enter into sports participation, healthy living and education.

Faz Ahmed owns and runs the restaurant with his family. Faz recently welcomed new Pompey owner Michael Eisner’s director son Eric to his restaurant.

Faz said: ‘Like the rest of the city, we were so excited when Pompey won the League Two trophy back in May. We felt this was a fitting way to celebrate and mark the start of the new season.

‘We recently welcomed Eric Eisner to The Akash. He visited with a couple of his friends, one of which is a long-time customer of ours. His friend said that in America they have naan bread with mashed potato and peas – although it’s not on our menu we were happy to oblige!’

The charity evening will include a raffle and auction with a variety of prizes up for grabs.

Faz said: ‘‘Pompey in the Community does a great job at helping motivate people across the area and provides a range of opportunities for them. We wanted to help support its work and what better way to do it than with a midweek curry! We’ve held a number of charity evenings over the years and so we are looking forward to another fantastic night.’

Director of Pompey in the Community Clare Martin said: ‘We are delighted to be working alongside The Akash yet again, who have been great supporters of our charity.’

Tickets can be purchased from The Akash and cost £16.50 per person.