Southsea firm named top sponsor for Cowes Week

THE new title sponsor for a popular sailing week has been named.

Lending company Lendy has been announced as the sponsor of Cowes Week for the next three years, beginning with this year’s regatta on July 29.

Cowes Week attracts between 800 and 1,000 yachts in up to 40 classes with around 8,000 competitors racing during the week.

They range from weekend sailors to world champions and Olympic medallists.

The announcement was combined with the unveiling of the new official event logo.

Liam Brooke, director of Lendy Ltd based in Southsea, said: ‘We at Lendy are extremely proud to announce our title sponsorship of one of the world’s premier sailing regattas, now reborn as Lendy Cowes Week.

‘Lendy state they will help strengthen the Regatta’s already powerful reputation globally.’

Phil Hagen, regatta director at CWL, added: ‘We will now be able to implement plans that will improve the competitor on-water communication and support the race management team.

‘This is a very positive time for Cowes Week.’

The sailing week kicks off on July 29 and finishes on August 5.

Paul Riddell, head of marketing and communications for Lendy, said they were excited to be involved.

‘Having started life in 2012 financing quality marine craft and being based on the south coast, a strategic alignment with Cowes Week felt like the perfect brand fit,’ he said.

‘Lendy Cowes Week is set to be a tremendous success and we are very much looking forward to enhancing the experience of both the crews and spectators who will descend upon the Isle of Wight this summer.’

Entries are being taken online. For more information visit cowesweek.co.uk