Southsea Pier eaterie proves to be a real catch with customers

The old adage is true, there are plenty of fish in the sea. But in the Deep Blue in Southsea, there’s also steak, halloumi burgers and even a triple chocolate torte!

Yesterday marked the launch of the Deep Blue Restaurant on Southsea Pier, an extension of the UK-wide chain which already has two smaller shops in Portsmouth.

Staff were hard at work serving seaside-goers traditional British fish and chips along with some impressive, added extras.

Design-wise, the restaurant is a far cry from your standard chippy; Chandeliers hang from the ceiling, the menu provides a range of gourmet options and the bar offers an extensive list of wines and beers.

Chief executive of Deep Blue James Low said: ‘We have chips shops all over the country and I’m constantly on the lookout for spaces to do something bigger. This is the first time that we’ve been able to site one of our restaurants on a pier and to do it in Portsmouth is a real honour for me.’

‘There truly is nothing better than fish and chips by the seaside. The restaurant gives our loyal customers a more varied menu and the chance to enjoy it on a summer’s evening, sat out on the pier and watching the ocean colour change as the sun goes down.’

James admitted that the site was ‘a shell’ when they first took it over. James said: ‘It’s a fantastic space but when we first came here in May to begin renovations, it was a mess. You could see the sea through the floorboards. We ripped everything out and started again. I wanted to keep the Edwardian and Victorian theme of the building and have the benefits of modern accessories such as our open kitchen, which is like a real theatre as you watch the staff work.’

The Deep Blue is currently recruiting, with James expecting to need 80-100 staff during the busy summer periods. James added:‘We also plan to hold musical events in the future so I’m looking to seek out the best local talent. ‘

‘When I woke up this morning I felt a combination of terror and excitement. I don’t know what I was worried about. Deep down I knew the people of Portsmouth wouldn’t dissapoint, they have been in and out all day.’

‘I couldn’t think of a better place to relax and enjoy a meal in. We have the best view, that’s for sure. If you’re passing by, please feel free to stop in, have a look around and say hello.’

The Deep Blue restaurant is open from 11:30am - 21:00 seven days a week.