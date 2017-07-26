Southsea’s Post Office set for move across the street

A POST Office in Southsea will move across the road following a public consultation.

It will now move into a vacant space in Palmerston Road just across the road from its former location next to The Food Factory.

The new unit will undergo a refurbishment ahead of the changes with services delivered from two modern serving positions – one fully-screened and one open-plan.

The relocation comes following a public consultation in which 87 people commented on the proposals, backing the move.

Suzanne Richardson, regional network manager, said: ‘We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

‘We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.’

Opening hours for the new Post Office will be 9am-5.30pm, with an extra three-and-a-half hours on Saturdays.