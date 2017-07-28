Southsea store is first UK retailer to ‘peddle’ new-look bike

Have your say

Southsea Cycles has become the only retailer in Europe to sell a new kind of bike.

The business in Albert Road stocks the Biria ‘easy boarding’ bike, which has a top tube only six inches from the ground.

The design aims to make it easier for cyclists who struggle with mounting and dismounting.

Sales director Mike Evans said: ‘These bikes are quirky and unique.

‘You don’t see a style like this around very often, so they draw a lot of attention from people passing by.

‘We’re excited to be the only UK distributor for Biria and encourage people to come down and check them out.’

Kevin Watkins, managing director of Southsea Cycles and K2 Engineering, was contacted by his friend Jerry Brown after he spotted a gap in the market.

Jerry’s wife was given a Biria bike from the USA eight years ago. He was so impressed that he decided to buy one for an elderly friend, but couldn’t find anywhere within Europe that sold them.

Jerry became involved in funding and providing the first 50 Biria bikes to the UK, before selling the distribution rights to Southsea Cycles and K2. Jerry worked closely with Biria and Kevin to find a way of importing these bikes.

No big companies wanted to help with the distribution, so Kevin’s company K2 stepped in.

Jerry said: ‘We are releasing the bikes slowly to monitor the demand, but we think there’s a big market for them.

‘We want to get all types of people out of their cars and encourage them to ride bikes.’

‘People who buy this bike include parents with children, older cyclists and those looking for something different.’

In the first week, Southsea Cycles sold seven Biria bikes.