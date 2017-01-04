Specialist mini cooler is designed by engineers

ENGINEERS at a specialist engineering firm have designed compact mini-coolers for a liquid cooling company.

Fareham-based Aqua Cooling tailor-made the cooler to link with Sheffield-based Iceotope’s PetaGen high-performance computing system, providing an effective and reliable cooling circuit capable of maintaining the server’s integral liquid coolant at optimum temperature indefinitely.

Chris Aitken, sales engineer at Aqua, said: ‘Aqua is proud to be involved with the on-going evolution of this exciting and successful data processor product-line.’