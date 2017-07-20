Specsavers and Hayling Clinic team up on island

AS of August this year the Specsavers Hearing Centre in Havant will be helping the residents of Hayling Island.

The business will be partnering with The Hayling Clinic, offering professional audiology on the doorstep of islanders.

A full range of services will be provided from the clinic, including hearing tests, advice from the team of audiologists and a wide range of hearing aids.

Initally the business aims to offer the service for one day a week, with plans to expand this with additional days if the demand increases.

Audiology director at Specsavers Hearing Centre in Havant Clive Harrod said: ‘We’re delighted to be working with The Hayling Clinic to bring our services to the people of Hayling Island.’

‘We will work with the practice to bring the same professional audiology we offer in our Havant store in a location that is convenient for Hayling residents.’

The Hayling Clinic owner Caroline Litchfield said: ‘We would like to give a warm welcome to Specsavers Hearing Centre Havant as the latest addition to the Hayling Clinic team, and we look forward to working with them to provide new services to the island.’

The service will be available from August 1 at the Elm Grove clinic, Hayling Island.