Specsavers staff team up to launch a charity single

STAFF at Specsavers in Whiteley have joined a global team to write, record and produce a song to raise money for World Sight Day.

In total, 30 employees put their vocals to the test and created an original track in just five hours.

Specsavers staff created their single in five hours

The song was created by The Specsavers People Development group, which features staff members from 10 different countries including the UK, Denmark and Australia.

The single So Much More is now available on iTunes and was produced to raise money for two international charities. For every 99p track sold, 55p is donated to both Vision Aid Overseas and Sightsavers.

Of the group of budding singers who took on the name Emojion, 13 hail from Specsavers Forum 6 support office in Whiteley.

Gill Palfrey-Hill, director of people development and talent from Specsavers People Development Group, said: ‘We were all delighted to be part of something different and work with our partners overseas on this project to raise awareness the key charity partners that we support globally. It’s our ambition by sharing this track that we can raise the profile of our charities with our store colleagues, store directors and the general public.’

The charity Sightsavers works in more than 30 different countries aiming to eliminate avoidable blindness. It also supports people with visual impairments, helping them to live independently.

Director of Sightsavers Mike Straney said: ‘We’re thrilled to have been selected as a partner for Specsavers’ charity single.

‘This is a creative and engaging illustration of what can be achieved when employees come together for a good cause and is a brilliant opportunity to help raise money.’

To download the song, visit itunes.apple.com/gb/album/so-much-more-single/id1280928494.