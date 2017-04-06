Spectacular galleon will offer tours over holidays at Gunwharf Quays

VISITORS to Gunwharf Quays are in for a treat this Easter thanks to some special appearances.

The Nao Victoria, a replica of the first ship to successfully circumnavigate the world, will be docked at Gunwharf Quays Marina from Thursday to Sunday welcoming visitors for tours.

For the children, Peppa Pig will also be appearing on Saturday in Central Square between 10.30am and 3pm.

Colin Wilding, general manager, said: ‘We are kick-starting the Easter holidays with a bang. Peppa Pig is sure to create a buzz at the centre as she waves at excited little fans, and our waterfront will be transformed with the arrival of Nao Victoria.

‘A historical replica of a 16th century Spanish galleon, this incredible vessel will be located under the Spinnaker Tower and families will be able to climb aboard and take a step back in time, exploring the cabins and taking in the views from the water’s edge.’

Tickets for Nao Victoria are available from fundacionnaovictoria.org – £4 adults and £2 children.

Peppa Pig is coming to Gunwharf Quays